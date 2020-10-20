Sections
E-Paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand forest department rescues 16-foot-long python; video goes viral

Uttarakhand forest department rescues 16-foot-long python; video goes viral

Vipul Mourya, a snake expert from Wildlife Institute of India, said it is a good sign for Uttarakhand’s biodiversity that such big pythons are being spotted

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 16:59 IST

By Ankur Sharma, Hindustan Times Haldwani

Forest officials capturing Python in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. (HT Photo)

The Uttarakhand forest department has rescued a 16-foot-long Burmese Python, weighing 91 kg, from Kashipur town of US Nagar district. The video has gone viral on social media.

Himanshu Bagri, the divisional forest officer of Terai west forest division, said that locals spotted the python and informed the officials on Monday evening.

“A python was spotted at Gaddha Colony in Kashipur town late Monday evening, when a team from the forest department rushed to the spot and rescued it. The snake was released in the forest of Bijrani zone, Corbett Tiger Reserve,” said the divisional forest officer.

Also Read: 8-ft long python found in Uttarakhand roadways bus, gives mechanic fright



Vipul Mourya, a snake expert from Wildlife Institute of India, said it is a good sign for Uttarakhand’s biodiversity that such big pythons are being spotted.



“After finding a rare Red Coral snake, the spotting of a python in the Terai region shows there is a good habitat for snakes in Uttarakhand’s forests.”

This is not the first time a python has been found in the state. On September 13, a python was rescued from the Clement Town area in Dehradun.

Watch: 16-feet-long Burmese python rescued by Uttarakhand Forest department

Sightings of snakes in the state had increased in the state during monsoons. In the first week of September, Uttarakhand forest department had rescued 12 snakes, including six cobras, from Haldwani area of Nainital district.

A copper-headed trinket snake, Forsten’s cat snake, Russell’s viper, two rat snakes and a python, were also among those rescued from different villages of Haldwani.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FATF plenary meeting: What next for Pakistan?
Oct 20, 2020 15:36 IST
South Kashmir witnesses second encounter in 2 days, 4 terrorists eliminated
Oct 20, 2020 15:52 IST
On PM Modi’s address to nation, Chirag Paswan’s appeal to LJP candidates
Oct 20, 2020 16:52 IST
‘His opinion’: Kamal Nath responds to Rahul Gandhi disapproving ‘item’ remark
Oct 20, 2020 15:23 IST

latest news

How Trump plowed through USD 1 billion, losing cash advantage
Oct 20, 2020 17:00 IST
Chhattisgarh Governor asks state for reasons seeking 2-day special assembly session
Oct 20, 2020 16:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 pm: UN human rights chief asks India to ‘safeguard rights of NGOs’ and all the latest news
Oct 20, 2020 16:58 IST
DUET answer key 2020 for MPhil and PhD courses released at nta.ac.in, here’s direct link to raise objections
Oct 20, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.