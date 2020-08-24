Uttarakhand: Four BJP MLAs mired in controversies to meet state president today

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s four MLAs, including Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi who has been accused of rape and Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ who was expelled from the party for six years for indiscipline, will be meeting state unit president Banshidhar Bhagat on Monday.

The four MLAs—Champion, Negi, Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnwal and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal—were summoned by Bhagat on Saturday to present their side of the controversies they are involved in.

Among the four, Champion was expelled from the party’s primary membership last July after a video featuring him dancing with guns and liquor went viral. He was contacted by the party headquarters on Sunday and is likely to be taken back today.

“I was contacted by the party leadership over the phone on Sunday and was told that the party is thinking of revoking my expulsion and taking me back. But I shouldn’t behave in an undisciplined manner and abide by the party constitution,” Champion said, adding, “I agreed to all that unequivocally.”

He said, “After my expulsion, during the last year, I was not embroiled in any controversy and worked for the party like a normal worker. I will be thankful to the leadership of they take me back.”

Champion also came into light for his rivalry with fellow MLA Karnwal, who has also summoned by Bhagat. A few party workers accused from his constituency accused him of misbehaviour, after which the party headquarters served him a show-cause notice months ago.

“The party leadership contacted me on Sunday. I apologised and said I have always worked as per the party constitution. I also said that an audio clip in which I was purportedly heard speaking inappropriately with a worker was doctored. I have already submitted a complaint regarding that to the police,” said Karnwal.

Of the remaining two MLAs, Dwarahat’s Negi was accused of raping a married woman and fathering a child a few days ago. The woman has been demanding a DNA test to prove her allegations. Though Negi has refuted the allegations, the controversy has damaged the image of the party and he has been summoned by Bhagat.

Lohaghat MLA Fartyal was given a show-cause notice by the party a few months ago for indiscipline and anti-party activities after he opposed a contract given by state government to a blacklisted contractor for the construction of Tanakpur-Jauljibi road under his constituency.

Both Fartyal and Negi couldn’t be contacted for comments despite several attempts.

When asked about the development, Devendra Bhasin, the party’s state vice-president, said, “All the four are marred by controversy for which they were summoned. Discipline is very important in our party organisation. However, any decision will be taken by party president Bhagat only.”

The Congress, meanwhile, has termed the development and possible revocation of Champion’s expulsion as a ‘degradation of ethical values’.

Garima Dasauni, the Congress state spokesperson, said, “It does not surprise us that Champion could be taken back as ethical values in the state BJP are already going down. In the viral video, he was seen dancing obscenely and abusing Uttarakhand and it’s people. Despite that, if he is taken back, then there is nothing left to say.”