Uttarakhand HC directs state govt to file compliance report on Covid-19 panel suggestions

The Uttarakhand high court on Thursday directed the state government to file a compliance report by October 21 regarding suggestions made by Covid-19 monitoring committees of the state’s four worst-hit districts by the pandemic. The four districts--Dehradun (15,494), Haridwar (10,380), US Nagar (9,095) and Nainital (6,576)--have reported a bulk of 56,000 Covid-19 cases in the state.

The court gave the directions in response to a bunch of petitions over the fight against the pandemic.

Shiv Bhatt, the lawyer of one of the petitioners, Sachdanand Dabral, said the court gave these directions after he told it that the state government was not implementing the suggestions. The court has appointed the committees.

“I apprised the court that the suggestions like starting mobile Covid-19 units had not been started in the hilly districts. People in many areas were not following Covid-19 norms and so on. After hearing the matter, the court directed the state government that by the next hearing [in the matter on] October 21, it should file compliance report regarding implementation of the suggestions made by the monitoring committees and in case it is unable to implement the same, it should cite reasons for the same,” said Bhatt.

The court on September 23 directed the state government to appoint monitoring committees for all 13 districts to check the condition of facilities for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, quarantine centres and care centres. It directed that these committees will apprise it about the situation in the state every week and regular hearings on Covid-19 situation will be held every Wednesday.

The committees have suggested restrictions on political gatherings, rallies, strict monitoring of containment zones, awareness programmes with the help of media, pamphlets, posters, etc.