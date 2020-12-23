Sections
Uttarakhand HC seeks state’s reply on suggestion to ban UK tourists during Mahakumbh

The court also directed the state government to file a reply on the suggestion of imposing a night curfew on Christmas, New Year and on January 1 in Nainital district.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:08 IST

By Neeraj Santoshi, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Renovation being done at Har-Ki-Pauri ahead of Mahakumbh in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. (File photo)

Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday directed the state government to file a reply on the suggestion to ban entry of tourists and pilgrims from the UK during the four-month-long Mahakumbh fair which will begin from January. The development comes in the wake of the surfacing of the new strain of Covid-19 virus in the UK.

The court also directed the state government to file a reply on the suggestion of imposing a night curfew on Christmas, New Year and on January 1 in Nainital district. The suggestion was made by the Covid monitoring committee of Nainital.

The court’s direction came while hearing a bunch of PILs on Wednesday. The PILs have been filed by Sachdanand Dabral, Dushyant Mainali, and Rajendra Arya related to various issues regarding the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic in the state. The HC hears these PILs related to the Covid-19 situation in the state on every Wednesday.

Mahakumbh will begin from January 1 and conclude on April 28. The first Shahi Snaan (royal bath) of Mahakumbh will be held on March 11 (Shivratri), second on April 12 (Somwati Amavasya) and the third on April 14 (Baisakhi Mesh Poornima). Before the epidemic, over 12 crore pilgrims were expected to participate in the four-month-long Mahakumbh mela. However, now, given the epidemic, it is not clear yet how many pilgrims would turn up.

Shiv Bhatt, counsel of Sachdanand Dabral said that during the hearing on Wednesday, these suggestions were made by some advocates and by Nainital monitoring committee. “The court was apprised that Dehradun district administration had already banned public celebrations on Christmas and New Year,” he said

On November 24, the Uttarakhand government had stated that it was planning to allow pilgrims to attend Mahakumbh only after undergoing a Covid-19 test. On September 23, the HC had directed the state government to appoint monitoring committees in all 13 districts of the state to check the condition of treatment facilities for Covid-19 patients in the hospitals, quarantine centres and COVID care centres.

