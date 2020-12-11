Uttarakhand jail prisoner dies under suspicious circumstances

A 45-year-old inmate in Sitarganj jail of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district died under suspicious conditions on Thursday late night, said police.

Police inspector Salahuddin at Sitarganj police station said, “The deceased, identified as Jeevan Singh, a resident of Pithoragarh, was brought to the government hospital by the jail authorities in critical condition on Thursday night where the doctors declared him brought dead.”

He further informed that “In the preliminary investigation it was found that Singh was found lying unconscious in the open jail by jail wardens. The doctors, in their examination, found a scar on his head and a swelling on his left arm.”

The police officer said that Singh was guilty in a murder case and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

“His family members have been informed about the incident. The exact cause of his death would be ascertained after the post mortem examination report comes,” said Salahuddin.