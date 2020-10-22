Sections
E-Paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Kedarnath receives season’s first snowfall

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath receives season’s first snowfall

The India Meteorological Department said elsewhere in the state, very light rainfall or snowfall was likely at isolated places especially in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 16:59 IST

By Suparna Roy, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Despite the cold weather, devotees have continued to visit the Kedarnath shrine. (HT Photo)

Bringing cheer to pilgrims and locals, Kedarnath in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department said elsewhere in the state, very light rainfall or snowfall was likely at isolated places especially in higher reaches of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts.

Despite the cold weather, devotees have continued to visit the Kedarnath shrine. After the Covid-19-related restrictions were eased, the number of pilgrims visiting the shrine has increased. Officials said 3,000 pilgrims are allowed to visit the shrine daily.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Oct 22, 2020 16:59 IST
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Oct 22, 2020 17:09 IST
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
Oct 22, 2020 17:55 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Cong targets BJP over free vaccine promise
Oct 22, 2020 17:47 IST

latest news

JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2020 released at jkssb.nic.in, here’s direct link to download
Oct 22, 2020 17:52 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Cong targets BJP over free vaccine promise
Oct 22, 2020 17:47 IST
Doctors in Delhi see jump in breathing issues amid Covid-19, pollution
Oct 22, 2020 17:46 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: SRH look to turn fortunes against RR in Dubai
Oct 22, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.