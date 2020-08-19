Uttarakhand logs highest single-day jump of Covid fatalities; state tally over 13,000

A total of 178 patients have died in Uttarakhand so far with 40 dying due to the infection and the rest due to co-morbidities and other causes, according to health officials. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo. Representative image)

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 14 deaths of Covid-19 patients, the highest jump in deaths in a day so far.

The state reported 264 fresh cases, taking the tally to 13,225.

Of the 14 patients who died on Wednesday, five died due to Covid-19, while the rest died due to co-morbidities.

These deaths also included a two-month-old infant who died at the Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani due to ‘Acute Respiratory Illness, Pneumonia, Septicemia, DIC, Intra Cranial Hemorrhage, Upper GI Bleed, Pulmonary Bleed, Shock, Respiratory Failure.’

A total of 178 patients have died in Uttarakhand so far with 40 dying due to the virus and rest due to co-morbidities and other causes, according to health officials.

Out of the total cases, 9,132 people have recovered successfully, bringing the state’s recovery rate to 69.05%.

According to the bulletin released by the state health department on Wednesday evening, maximum fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district (118), followed by Nainital (60), Haridwar (39), Chamoli (19), Pauri (13), US Nagar (7), three cases each from Tehri and Champawat and one case each was reported from Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts.

Haridwar district has reported the maximum cases in total (3,206) followed by Dehradun (2,655), US Nagar (2,394) and Nainital (1,942).

Also, 408 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Wednesday with maximum being (175) from the US Nagar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on last seven days now stands at 31.11%, while the infection rate is at 5.12%. Over 2.79 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state of which results of over 15,000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 390 containment zones in eight districts including 333 in Haridwar district.

To effectively fight the pandemic, the state government has operationalised 17 dedicated Covid Hospitals and 381 Covid Care Centres (CCC) across the state. It has also started home isolation of asymptomatic Covid-19 patients recently.

Meanwhile, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat interacted with doctors engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients on Wednesday via video conferencing.

“The way you all (doctors) are treating Covid-19 patients in the midst of difficult situations; it can be only be called a great penance. Physicians are performing their duties with patience and readiness. With the help of doctors, we are confident that we will definitely win our fight against Covid-19,” Rawat said.

The chief minister also learnt about the status of patients, the availability of ventilators, ICUs, oxygen beds and other equipment needed to treat patients. He said that all possible efforts are being made by the government to control Covid-19.

While speaking to the patients of Covid-19 admitted to hospitals, Rawat inquired about facilities of treatment, stay and food.

