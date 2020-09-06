Sections
E-Paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: ‘Man-eater’ leopard that killed 25-year-old man shot dead

Uttarakhand: ‘Man-eater’ leopard that killed 25-year-old man shot dead

HT Correspondent

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 13:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The forest department had been trying to capture the leopard for the past week after the animal killed a man and attacked a few other people in the area. (Representational Photo)

A man-eating leopard that recently killed a 25-year-old man in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district was shot dead early Sunday, officials said.

Dharam Singh Meena, the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Narendra Nagar forest division, said, “A seven-year-old leopard was shot dead by hunter Joy Hukil in the early morning on Sunday. The leopard was declared a man-eater after it had killed a man in Devprayag on August 29.”

The forest department had been trying to capture the leopard for the past week after the animal killed a man and attacked a few other people in the area.

“We had installed cages to capture the leopard and set up camera traps to track its movement. The pictures helped identify the leopard and it was shot dead in the early morning on Sunday. The animal had become old and was looking for easy prey,” Meena added.



Earlier on July 11, a man-eater leopard, which had killed a girl (12) in Chamoli district, was shot dead in Badrinath forest division.

Ashutosh Singh, the DFO of Badrinath division, had said that the leopard was declared a man-eater on June 30, a day after its second kill.

A chief wildlife warden of a state can declare any wild animal a threat to human life and fit to be killed by invoking Clause 11 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
Several people stabbed in UK’s Birmingham, say police
Sep 06, 2020 12:54 IST
Rhea joins NCB probe, Showik arrested: Latest developments in Sushant case
Sep 06, 2020 14:11 IST

latest news

Bank officer shot dead by three men in Bihar
Sep 06, 2020 14:17 IST
Germany to discuss possible sanctions against Russia over Navalny’s poisoning
Sep 06, 2020 14:15 IST
Noida Metro to fine unmasked commuters Rs 500, Rs 100 for spitting
Sep 06, 2020 14:13 IST
Bengaluru Namma Metro to resume from tomorrow. Here’s all you need to know
Sep 06, 2020 14:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.