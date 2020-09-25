Uttarakhand: Man electrocuted as high-tension line falls on him

The man died on the spot when a high-tension line fell on him. (Representational Image)

A 29-year-old man died of electrocution when a high-tension wire fell on him on Friday morning in Haldwani area of Nainital district of Uttarakhand, said police.

Nandan Singh Rawat, station house officer Kathgodam police station, said Kamal Rawat died when a high-tension line fell on him at Teri Puliya in Kathgodam.

“Kamal was a resident of Damuwadhunga and worked at a private nursing home,” said Rawat.

“Kamal Rawat was going to the nursing home on his bicycle on Friday morning. When he reached Teri Puliya, a high-tension line fell on him, electrocuting him,” he said.

Rawat said a taxi driver who knew Kamal was passing by. “He informed Kamal’s family who rushed to the spot but the man had died by then. They informed the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) and police. A police team sent the body for post-mortem,” said Rawat.

UPCL executive engineer Devendra Singh Bisht said an inquiry committee headed by UPCL executive engineer, Haldwani, rural, had been formed to investigate the incident. “The committee will submit its report within 10 days,” he said.

Bisht said as per the norms, the kin of the deceased will be provided a compensation of ₹ 4 lakh. “We will try to provide ₹ 50,000 on Saturday and the remaining amount will be given on completion of necessary paperwork, “ he said.