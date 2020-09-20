Sections
E-Paper
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand police arrest 22-year-old who shot dead village head in Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand police arrest 22-year-old who shot dead village head in Pithoragarh

The police said initial investigation has revealed enmity between the families of the accused and the deceased.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:29 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

The gun used for the crime belonged to the brother of the deceased. (Shutterstock Image)

A 22-year-old Uttarakhand man who had allegedly shot dead a 52-year-old village head (gram Pradhan) in Pithoragarh’s Berinag area on Saturday evening was arrested, said police.

Hem Chandra Pant, in-charge Berinag police station, said on Saturday evening that the village head of Banri Machikhet village, Pushkar Singh Dangi, was allegedly shot dead by Niraj Singh, a 22-year-old youth from the same village. “The accused had stolen the licensed gun of the deceased’s younger brother,” Pant said.

Pant said following the incident, police started a search for the accused, who was hiding after the crime. “On Sunday, we succeeded in arresting him. He was hiding in one of the toilets in the village,” he said.

Also Read: Leopard kills 7-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Pant said during the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that there was some enmity between the two families.

“We have started an investigation in the matter,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi calls passage of farm bills ‘watershed moment’ for agricultural sector
Sep 20, 2020 15:45 IST
2 farm bills clear Rajya Sabha hurdle amid protests
Sep 20, 2020 15:34 IST
Govt proposes to amend FCRA: All you need to know
Sep 20, 2020 14:49 IST
Facebook neutral, non-partisan, its India chief says defending handling of hate speeches
Sep 20, 2020 15:46 IST

latest news

Uncharted Destination: Know all about the island nation of Tuvalu
Sep 20, 2020 15:52 IST
IPL 2020: Injury blow to Delhi Capitals ahead of KXIP match
Sep 20, 2020 15:45 IST
Facebook neutral, non-partisan, its India chief says defending handling of hate speeches
Sep 20, 2020 15:46 IST
Toddler bursts into laughter after getting ‘attacked’ by puppies. Watch
Sep 20, 2020 15:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.