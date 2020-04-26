Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand police arrests over 10,000 people for violating Covid-19 lockdown

Uttarakhand police arrests over 10,000 people for violating Covid-19 lockdown

On Sunday, a total of 39 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC for disobeying the government order on lockdown in which the 391 accused persons were arrested, said police.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

On Sunday, a total of 39 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC for disobeying the government order on lockdown in which the 391 accused persons were arrested (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Uttarakhand police on Sunday arrested 391 more people for alleged violation of Covid-19 lockdown in the state, taking the total number of persons arrested so for the same to over 10,000, said police.

On Sunday, a total of 39 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC for disobeying the government order on lockdown in which the 391 accused persons were arrested, said police.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order) Uttarakhand police said, “So far the total cases registered in the state for the violation of the lockdown are 2,189 in which total 10,062 people have been arrested.”

Kumar said, “Apart from the arrests, police have also seized total 5,296 vehicles and challaned 25,033 others under Motor Vehicles Act so far after they were found plying on the roads despite the prohibition on their movement during the lockdown.”



“Police have also imposed a fine of total Rs 1.24 crore on the owners of vehicles against which action was taken in this lockdown,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

HC asks state to justify claim of Covid-19 spreading through newspapers
Apr 27, 2020 20:21 IST
No hike in school fees this year, says UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
Over a month on, 23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab due to Covid-19 lockdown return to Madhya Pradesh
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’ what India is searching for on Google
Apr 27, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.