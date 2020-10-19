Uttarakhand Police face challenge as Nepalese origin criminals use state to hide, crossover to Nepal

In a new challenge for Uttarakhand Police, criminals of Nepalese origin are using the state to hide and, in some cases, crossover to Nepal after committing crimes in other cities.

The trend came to light after police teams of at least three states, including Maharashtra, Telangana and Punjab, visited the state in the last 10 days to nab Nepalese origin criminals hiding in the state after committing high profile thefts in their respective states.

A senior police officer, who didn’t wish to be named said, “the trend has come up in the past few years only.”

“Earlier, these Nepalese origin people were not into crime and were considered as trustworthy. But after there was a regime change there some years ago, some Nepalese people have now got into crime in India using the porous border we share with them,” said the officer.

The official said that the “Nepalese origin criminals are using the same modus operandi as the Bangladeshi dacoit gangs use in India”.

“The Bangladeshi dacoit gangs, after entering in India from the border in West Bengal, commit dacoities in major cities of the country. They then cross over to Bangladesh from the same West Bengal border with the valuables to evade AN arrest. The Nepalese criminals are also following the same thing,” he said.

“Also, as Nepalese origin people of both Nepalese and Indian citizenship are living in Uttarakhand for more than 150 years, the criminal elements try to blend in with them to evade arrest.”

Former director general of police, Uttarakhand, Aloke B Lal termed the development as a “challenge for the state police.”

“This is definitely a challenge for the state police as it is very difficult for them to keep an eye on all such elements considering the fact that the state shares a porous border with Nepal,” said Lal.

He said, “unlike other countries, the Nepalese people are allowed to work here freely after entering without a passport. There are possibilities that some criminal elements may also enter taking advantage of the porous border,” he said.

The former state top cop also said that the state police cannot plug the loopholes at the border considering the length of the border as well as its available manpower.

“Even if it puts all its manpower at its outposts near the border, there would be numerous unchecked points from where the criminal elements may cross over,” said Lal.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order), Uttarakhand Police, also accepted the development as a challenge and said, “the district police departments, especially in the border districts, would increase vigil.”

“We would increase our vigil and alertness to nab any suspicious element in the state. The state police have been coordinating with other state police departments in their probe in our state to nab such criminal elements,” said Kumar.

In nearly two weeks, there has been a surprising increase in cases involving Nepalese citizens who are being tracked by the police teams of other states in Uttarakhand. In one of the incidents, a team of Navi Mumbai police reached Bhatlani village of Nainital district in search of a Nepalese man accused of committing theft at a doctor’s house in Navi Mumbai where he used to work as a servant. He allegedly stole jewellery, cash and other valuables worth lakhs from the house and came to the village where his wife lived.

The police team failed to nab the accused but took his wife with them to Mumbai after finding a stolen gold biscuit from her possession. His wife told them that he fled to Nepal.

Similarly, in another incident, a police team from Telangana visited the state and nabbed seven Nepalese origin criminals who used to commit thefts and burglaries in an organised manner in Telangana and its neighbouring states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In another incident, a team of Punjab police from Ludhiana reached the border town of Banbasa in Champawat district near India-Nepal border to nab two Nepalese men accused of committing theft of about Rs 1.50 cr at a businessman’s house. The team, however, had to return empty-handed as they couldn’t nab the accused believed to be hiding in Banbasa.