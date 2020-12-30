Uttarakhand Police launch drive to arrest 189 wanted criminals

A man wanted for nine years for abducting and looting a general manager of a five star hotel after his arrest by STF in US Nagar. (HT Photo )

The Uttarakhand police have launched an operation to arrest 189 wanted criminals, including gagsters from the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (UP), who have committed crimes in the state. A bulk of the criminals (72) are wanted in Haridwar followed by 36 in Uddham Singh Nagar and 35 in Dehradun. The three districts share borders with Uttar Pradesh.

Newly-appointed police chief Ashok Kumar has directed his force across the state’s 13 districts to constitute special task forces (STF) to arrest the criminals.

Uttarakhand police spokesperson AP Anshuman said the drive has been launched to prevent the criminals from committing more crimes. “The ones involved in organised crime or gangsters involved in inter-state crimes are being nabbed by the STF while the remaining ones by the respective district police forces,” said Anshuman. He added police teams involved in other tasks like law-and-order maintenance have been pressed into service to nab the wanted criminals. “We have activated our informers’ network and increased electronic surveillance. This has yielded us results also with the arrests of some notorious wanted criminals in the past few days. They include one based in Uttar Pradesh, who was wanted in Uddham Singh Nagar district for nine years for allegedly abducting and looting a general manager of a five-star hotel.”

Police superintendent Ajay Singh, who is involved in the drive, said they have a list of about 20-22 gangsters involved in inter-state crimes and have held a meeting with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts for coordination.