Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Uttarakhand police nab prime accused in Haridwar elderly couple’s double murder case

Uttarakhand police nab prime accused in Haridwar elderly couple’s double murder case

The accused sustained bullet injury in his leg, leading to his arrest

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:09 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Representational Image.

Uttarakhand police claim to have solved the double murder of an elderly couple in Haridwar district with the arrest of the prime accused here following a gunfight early in the morning.

The accused, Satyendra, fired three rounds while the police retaliated by firing five rounds, injuring him on his leg, said the police.

Retired Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) officer PK Aggarwal and his wife Beena Aggarwal were found dead in their residence in Shivalik Nagar area of the district on the intervening night of October 12-13.

Also read | Woman shot dead outside college in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh, accused arrested



Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar D Senthil Aboodai Krishan Raj said Satyendra was arrested after a brief exchange of fire and was immediately shifted to the hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.



Satyendra’s accomplice Vipin was arrested on Monday evening which led the police team to the prime accused.

Incidentally, both the arrested men used to live as tenants in the same colony and as such, knew that the elderly couple lived alone in the house. “Satyendra was spotted near canal regulator bridge stretch in Suman Nagar colony in the morning on a motorcycle. The police team cordoned the road but he fired on the police personnel. In retaliation, the police team also fired and Satyendra sustained a bullet injury in his leg after which the police team nabbed him,” said Aboodai Krishan.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ayush Aggarwal said that both the accused used to live in a rented room near the house of the elderly couple and used to interact with them. “After recce and planning, they killed the couple and carried out the loot,” said Aggarwal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: MHA extends guidelines for re-opening till November 30, most remain unchanged
Oct 27, 2020 16:26 IST
US stands with India, says Mike Pompeo; cites killing of Indian soldiers in Galwan
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Significant move, says Rajnath Singh as India signs defence pact, BECA with US
Oct 27, 2020 15:25 IST
Centre designates 18 Pakistan-based terrorists as ‘individual terrorists’
Oct 27, 2020 16:53 IST

latest news

Centre invites applications for new Jawaharlal Nehru University V-C
Oct 27, 2020 16:50 IST
Kerala Opposition leader says CMO involved in gold smuggling case
Oct 27, 2020 16:48 IST
Poll suggests Donald Trump likely winner in Texas; leads Biden by 5 points
Oct 27, 2020 16:47 IST
Centre amends laws to allow people from outside J&K to buy land there
Oct 27, 2020 16:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.