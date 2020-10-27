Uttarakhand police nab prime accused in Haridwar elderly couple’s double murder case

Uttarakhand police claim to have solved the double murder of an elderly couple in Haridwar district with the arrest of the prime accused here following a gunfight early in the morning.

The accused, Satyendra, fired three rounds while the police retaliated by firing five rounds, injuring him on his leg, said the police.

Retired Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) officer PK Aggarwal and his wife Beena Aggarwal were found dead in their residence in Shivalik Nagar area of the district on the intervening night of October 12-13.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haridwar D Senthil Aboodai Krishan Raj said Satyendra was arrested after a brief exchange of fire and was immediately shifted to the hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.

Satyendra’s accomplice Vipin was arrested on Monday evening which led the police team to the prime accused.

Incidentally, both the arrested men used to live as tenants in the same colony and as such, knew that the elderly couple lived alone in the house. “Satyendra was spotted near canal regulator bridge stretch in Suman Nagar colony in the morning on a motorcycle. The police team cordoned the road but he fired on the police personnel. In retaliation, the police team also fired and Satyendra sustained a bullet injury in his leg after which the police team nabbed him,” said Aboodai Krishan.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Ayush Aggarwal said that both the accused used to live in a rented room near the house of the elderly couple and used to interact with them. “After recce and planning, they killed the couple and carried out the loot,” said Aggarwal.