Uttarakhand police on hunt for wanted criminals, those hiding in UP top the list

Criminal wanted for the past 9 years in a case of abduction and robbery of a general manager of a five star hotel was arrested by the STF in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)

The Uttarakhand police have launched a manhunt to nab 189 wanted criminals with reward money on their heads. The department is focusing especially on the gangsters based in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh (UP), who enter Uttarakhand to commit crime and then vanish without a trace.

Among the 189, the maximum, 72, are wanted in Haridwar district, followed by 36 in US Nagar and 35 in Dehradun districts, which all share a border with UP.

The other districts including Pithoragarh, Champawat and Almora have five wanted criminals each, while Nainital has 19. Similarly, Bageshwar and Rudrapur have two wanted criminals each while Tehri Garhwal and Chamoli have one each. Uttarkashi and Pauri Garhwal districts have none.

The drive to nab the wanted and absconding criminals was launched on the directions of newly appointed director general of police, Ashok Kumar. He had directed all the 13 district police departments and the special task force (STF) to nab the wanted criminals.

AP Anshuman, inspector general (law & order) and chief spokesperson of police headquarters in Dehradun said, “The drive is very significant because it would help putting the wanted criminals behind bars which is their actual place so as to prevent them from committing more crime.”

He informed that under the drive, police are hunting two types of criminals-- one involved in organised crime and other wanted at police station level for less serious crimes.

“The ones involved in organised crime or gangsters committing an inter-state crime are being nabbed by the state STF while the remaining by the respective district police departments,” said Anshuman.

To make the drive “successful”, police teams involved in other tasks, such as law and order maintenance, have been roped in.

“To know the whereabouts of the criminals, we have activated our informers’ network and increased electronic surveillance. This has yielded us results also with the arrests of some notorious wanted criminals in the past few days, including the one based out of UP, who was wanted in US Nagar district for nine years for allegedly abducting and looting a general manager of a five-star hotel,” said Anshuman.

The UP-based gangsters involved in serious crimes like contract killing, extortion, murder and others in Uttarakhand are being chased by the STF on the instructions from the police headquarters.

“We have a list of about 20-22 such gangsters who have inter-state operations including Uttarakhand,” said Ajay Singh, superintendent of police, STF.

“We have already held a meeting with the Western UP STF for coordination on the matter, which is much needed as UP based criminals come here to commit a crime, while the UP police is looking for those who come here (Uttarakhand) to hide after committing a crime in their area,” said Singh.

“We hope to get much better results in the next two months,” said Singh.