Uttarakhand Police reports first case of Coronavirus
The constable is part of the Cheeta Mobile Unit of Uttarakhand Police.
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:43 IST
A constable of Uttarakhand Police has been infected by Covid-19 making it the first case reported from the department.
The state Director General (Law & order) Ashok Kumar told ANI, “The constable was enlisted for duty in the Niranjanpur vegetable market which is a containment zone. That is the reason why he had to regularly go there.”
The police are now engaged in contact tracing of the constable.