Uttarakhand Police reports first case of Coronavirus

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 10:43 IST

By Asian News International, Dehradun

The police are now engaged in contact tracing of the constable. (PTI file photo. Representative image)

A constable of Uttarakhand Police has been infected by Covid-19 making it the first case reported from the department.

The constable is part of the Cheeta Mobile Unit of Uttarakhand Police.

The state Director General (Law & order) Ashok Kumar told ANI, “The constable was enlisted for duty in the Niranjanpur vegetable market which is a containment zone. That is the reason why he had to regularly go there.”

The police are now engaged in contact tracing of the constable.



