Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand police to soon provide weekly-off to its personnel

Uttarakhand police to soon provide weekly-off to its personnel

The announcement on the same was made by the newly appointed director-general of police, Ashok Kumar.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 17:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand’s new DGP Ashok Kumar said the police department would take a series of steps for the welfare of its personnel. (HT PHOTO)

In a bid to bring reforms, Uttarakhand police would soon provide a weekly-off to its personnel. Initially, it would be provided to the personnel posted in the nine hill districts of the state followed by the plain districts. The announcement on the same was made by the newly appointed director-general of police, Ashok Kumar, in Haldwani during his tour of Kumaon region.

“To reduce the stress of our personnel the police headquarters is planning to give one weekly-off. Initially, it would be implemented in the nine hill districts including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Champawat and others. Later it would be implemented in four major districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, US Nagar and Nainital districts,” said Kumar.

AP Anshuman, inspector general (law & order) and chief spokesperson of the police headquarters in Dehradun said the move is part of the reforms that the department is gradually bringing for the welfare of its personnel.

“The headquarters are mulling the decision and would soon implement in the hilly districts after proper evaluation. As the duty of police goes 24x7, our personnel have to be on duty. Also, there is a shortage of manpower in the department than the sanctioned one. So, we will have to consider all these factors,” said Anshuman.



Also read: Uttarakhand police set up grievance redressal panel, will shorten hill postings in revamp

He added, “After analysing all these factors, a duty roster would be made following which the personnel would be given weekly offs.”

The development has been hailed by the police personnel, especially by the lower-ranked ones.

“If implemented, we will get the much needed time to spend with our families at least once a week and have proper rest after a hectic duty schedule of the week,” said a 46-year-old head constable posted in a Dehradun police station.

Another police personnel posted in the hill district of Rudraprayag opinion said, “Weekly offs are a much-needed thing for police personnel. We are also humans and have families like all other people working in other professions. This will give us the much-needed mental rest.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers insist on guaranteed MSP for 26 crops, call for intensifying stir
by Neeraj Mohan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Farmers’ agitation likely to get prolonged and intense, says NCP chief Pawar
by Faisal Malik
Third wave of Covid waning, Delhi still testing over 70,000 a day, says Satyendar Jain
by Anonna Dutt
New laws will make us vulnerable to corporate greed: Farmers’ union moves SC
by hinduastantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

RRB admit card for Isolated and Ministerial Categories exam released, here’s direct link to download
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Pakistani man bags record for most clay targets punched in 1 minute. Watch
by Sanya Budhiraja
16 arms, over 1000 bullets seized from house of Odisha’s infamous gangster brothers
by Debabrata Mohanty
Leading pro-China news channel in Taiwan ends broadcasts
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.