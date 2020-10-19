Uttarakhand products to have an umbrella brand to connect as ‘Himalayan’

Uttarakhand’s local products will soon have an umbrella brand for better branding and to boost the products’ ‘Himalayan’ connect outside the state, said chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday in Dehradun.

The chief minister talked about it while reviewing the working of the growth centres in the state which are involved in producing various products including agricultural and others.

“The products being produced by the growth centres involving locals would soon have an umbrella brand under which other brands would continue to operate,” said Rawat.

He said, “The brand would be developed with the help of experts. It would be such that one will get a feeling of Uttarakhand and the Himalayas. This would help the products to be sold in a much better way.”

During the meeting, he also directed the district magistrates to visit the growth centres operating in their districts to address their issues.

“The DMs should visit themselves to solve the issues faced by the growth centres to facilitate their smooth functioning,” said Rawat.

He also directed the authorities to make arrangements for online marketing of the products.

“The products of these growth centres should also be marketed online for increasing their outreach. Also, arrangements should be made for their sale throughout the year over their seasonal sale,” he said.

“A mini-truck could also be provided to several growth centres operating in the same areas for easy transport of products to markets with a focus on local ones.”

The CM also emphasised the need to provide skill development to the locals working in the growth centres.

“It is necessary to develop their skills which would further help in improving the quality of the products they are producing. This move would also be effective to push the cause of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Vocal for Local’,” he said adding, “the growth centres should work by fixing a target for sales and profits.”

Later, during the meeting, Manisha Panwar, additional chief secretary, MSME, informed that at present a total of 104 growth centres are approved by the government out of which 72 are active.

“The remaining ones will soon be operational. Among the growth centres, 38 are agri-based, four related to bakery, five dairy-based, 11 tied to fisheries, 10 to organic wool, five to prasad making, four related to spices, among others,” said Panwar.

On the profit earned by the growth centres, she said, “Till September, the total sales of these growth centres amounted to Rs 6.09 crore and the profit was Rs 60 lakhs.”

The concept of growth centres was suggested by the state commission for migration and rural development to curb the migration from the hilly areas of the state.

Under the initiative, the commission had suggested the government to open centres in blocks where people of the area are mainly involved in one occupation like poultry, agriculture or dairy. For an area where people are involved in poultry, the government opened a poultry-based growth centre and similarly for other areas.

A few days ago, CM Rawat during a meeting with the state’s entrepreneurs also urged them to use locally available resources for production to promote the initiative of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’ or self-dependent India.

Rawat had said that the state-based entrepreneurs should make the locally available resources as the basis for their products which in turn will help in making the country self-dependent.