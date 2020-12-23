Sections
Uttarakhand proposes ex-gratia to dependents of martyred army, para-military personnel

Uttarakhand proposes ex-gratia to dependents of martyred army, para-military personnel

The bill proposes one-time ex-gratia for livelihood in future to dependents, widows, parents of soldiers of defence forces and paramilitary forces killed in war, border skirmishes and internal security, of Uttarakhand state.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:04 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The bill tabled by the Uttarakhand govt proposes that in the case of a married martyr, 60% of the ex-gratia amount would be given to his widow while the remaining 40% would be given to his parents. (PTI Photo)

The Uttarakhand government, on the second day of winter session in Assembly, tabled Uttarakhand Martyr’s Dependent Ex-gratia Grant Bill, 2020 to provide a one-time ex-gratia for livelihood to dependents of soldiers of armed forces and paramilitary forces in future, killed in war or border skirmishes.

The bill was tabled by Parliamentary affairs minister Madan Kaushik along with four other amendment bills in the House.

The bill proposes to “provide one-time ex-gratia for livelihood in future to dependents, widow (veer naari), parents of soldiers of defence forces and paramilitary forces killed in war, border skirmishes and internal security, of Uttarakhand state”.

“In case of a married martyr, 60% of the ex-gratia amount to be prescribed by the government from time to time, would be given to his widow while the remaining 40% would be given to his parents. If parents are not alive then the entire amount would be given to his widow,” as per the bill.



“Similarly, if his wife is not alive, then 60% of the amount would be given equally to his children and remaining to his parents. If both are not alive, then the entire amount is to be given to his dependent children. If the martyr is unmarried, then the full amount would be given to his parents,” states the bill.

The government also tabled four amendment bills including Uttarakhand Public Services (Reservation for economically weaker sections) (amendment) Bill, 2020, Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (amendment) Bill, 2020, The Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1901) (amendment) Bill, 2020 and Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Medical Education University (amendment) Bill, 2020.

Also Read: Uttarakhand conducts highest-ever weekly tests with over 99,000 Covid-19 samples

Under the Uttarakhand Public Services (Reservation for economically weaker sections) (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the government proposes to make a provision of filling any vacancy reserved for economically weaker sections, in case it is not filled due to non-availability of a suitable candidate, then allowing for picking a suitable candidate belonging to the general category in any recruitment year for the vacancy.

Similarly, under the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the government has decided to authorise the aforementioned body as a selection agency for recruitment to the group-C posts governed by the Uttarakhand Police Act.

Minister Kaushik, while speaking to the media persons after tabling of the bills, said, “The debates on all these bills would be held on Wednesday by extending the session followed by an all-party meeting on the same.”

