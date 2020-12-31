Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Rajaji reserve officials look for missing tigress

Uttarakhand: Rajaji reserve officials look for missing tigress

The officials are working with nearby forest divisions of Dehradun and Haridwar as well as combing the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to trace the tigress who has not been camera trapped for over four months

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 16:15 IST

By Suparna Roy, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Representational image. (Sourced)

A 20-year-old tigress has not been camera trapped for over four months at Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve even as a tiger translocation process is underway there to repopulate the reserve’s western part. The state forest department in November deployed four teams on elephants to search the missing tigress.

Puneet Tomar, the reserve’s deputy director, said the western part had two adult tigresses before a four-year-old radio-collared tigress was shifted there last week from the Corbett National Park. The radio-collared tigress’s locations can be traced. Tomar said the forest department is yet to confirm the location of one of the older tigresses.

Also Read: Sariska Tiger Reserve revival: As villagers relocate, conditions improve

Tomar said they are working with nearby forest divisions of Dehradun and Haridwar as well as combing the Rajaji Tiger Reserve to trace the tigress. “We have fresh pug marks and scats samples. So, one tigress is definitely there. We are just waiting for reports to confirm the presence of the other tigress. We have already placed camera traps, and are conducting search operations to find the missing tigress.”

The Rajaji reserve has 34 resident tigers, including 32 in its eastern part, as per the recent estimation. The reserve’s eastern and western parts are divided by a busy traffic corridor that makes it difficult for the tigers to move between the two parts. The western part had only two tigresses till last week, which has not reported bred in over a decade.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Plan to develop 100 villages along the Indo-China border to be sent to Centre
by HT Correspondent
Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
China violates border agreements with India, swears by 2003 pact on Tibet
by Shishir Gupta
India likely to start the new year with a Covid vaccine, hints DCGI
by Anonna Dutt

latest news

Celebs, religious leaders part of Centre’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy
Cookbooks, the recipes for cultural revolution
by Chinmay Damle
Scientists finds deficits in processing speed in people with spinal injury
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kale
Tripti’s bold look, emerald green lehenga are winter wedding inspo for 2021
by Zarafshan Shiraz
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.