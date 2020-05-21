Uttarakhand reports 10 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 132

Sections
Updated: May 21, 2020 17:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Uttarakhand, 10 new cases were detected in the state on Thursday, taking the tally to 132. The state now has 77 active cases with 54 people successfully recovering.

So far, 54 migrants returning to the state mostly from Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram have also tested positive.

The afternoon bulletin released by the state health department mentioned that out of the ten cases, eight cases were detected on Wednesday night at 11:30 pm. Five cases were detected from Tehri Garhwal district and three from Dehradun district.

The cases from Dehradun include a 55-year-old female who is a resident of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh but has been undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, since May 11. The other two patients include a 20-year-old man who recently returned from Mumbai and a 45-year-old female who is a close contact of an earlier positive case who had returned from Mumbai.



From Tehri Garhwal, five men who returned from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday night from the AllMS Rishikesh lab. With these new cases, Tehri Garhwal reported six cases in one day that is Wednesday. Other districts like Dehradun have a total of 51 cases with 21 active cases and Nainital has 26 cases with 16 active cases.

Since Thursday morning, two cases have been reported including a 34-year-old man from Dehradun and 19-year-old man from Nainital who had recently travelled from Hyderabad.

The health department also mentioned that one Covid-19 positive patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand recorded its second-biggest single-day jump with 11 cases being reported from the state. With 15 fresh cases, the state had recorded its biggest single-day jump on May 19.

