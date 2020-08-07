Uttarakhand reports biggest single-day jump in Covid-19 deaths; state tally at 8,901

Uttarakhand on Friday reported ten deaths of Covid-19 positive patients, the highest jump in deaths in a day in the state so far.

The state reported 278 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 8,901.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Friday evening, the ten deaths include that of a 62-year-old woman at Doon Medical College (DMC) Dehradun, 56-year-old woman at DMC, 73-year-old man at DMC, 65-year-old man at AIIMS Rishikesh, 25-year-old man at AIIMS Rishikesh,70-year-old woman at AIIMS Rishikesh, 63-year-old woman at DMC, 60-year-old woman at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital (STH) Haldwani, 45-year-old woman at STH and 38-year-old woman at STH.

A total of 112 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now, with 16 patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to co-morbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Anoop Nautiyal, from NGO Social Development for Communities Foundation, who has been analysing the Covid-19 data in the state, said ten deaths of Covid-19 positive patients is the highest single-day jump so far.

“Previous highest number for single day deaths was five deaths on June 12, June 24 and August 4. With this, the mortality rate of Covid in the state has jumped to 1.26%, while the mortality rate at the national level is 2.05%. Also, 96% of the total deaths in Uttarakhand have been reported during Unlock 1, 2 and 3 phases in June, July and August. Only 5 deaths were reported during the four lockdown periods in March, April and May. Besides, 85% deaths have taken place in the three districts of Dehradun, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar”.

Out of 8,901 fresh cases, a total of 5731 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 64.39 %.

The 278 fresh cases include maximum 85 from US Nagar district, followed by Haridwar (73), Nainital (34), Pauri (25), Dehradun (21), Tehri(16), Champawat (7), Uttarkashi(6), Pithoragarh (6), Chamoli (1) and Rudraprayag (4)

Of 8901 Covid-19 positive cases so far, Dehradun district has reported a maximum of 1959 cases, followed by Haridwar (1812), US Nagar (11533) and Nainital (1406).

Many of 278 fresh cases were reported in the case of people who had travel history from Russia, Nepal, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. But in a large number of cases (76 cases), travel history was not available. The fresh cases included 98 contacts of earlier positive cases.

Five personnel of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) also tested positive in Champawat district. Two Russian citizens tested positive in Champawat and US Nagar respectively.

Also, 304 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Friday with a maximum of 143 from Haridwar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 28.14 days, while the infection rate is 4.79 %. The state has so far tested over 1.99 lakh samples of which results of over 9400 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 402 containment zones in seven districts including maximum 349 in Haridwar district.