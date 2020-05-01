Uttarakhand’s brain stoke patient’s death not due to Covid-19 despite testing positive: Official

The 56-year-old woman had been admitted to AIIMS, Rishkesh for treatment of brain stroke where she later tested positive for Covid-19. But doctors said her death was not a result of coronavirus. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 56-year-old woman from Uttarakhand’s Nainital district who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, died on Friday morning but her death wasn’t due to coronavirus, said officials.

She died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, where she had been initially admitted on Tuesday after suffering from a brain stroke but was tested positive for the Covid-19 disease later.

A health bulletin issued by the state government stated that the death was not due to Covid-19 but because of reduced blood flow to the heart.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer for AIIMS Rishikesh said that doctors have found the cause of death to be excessive brain bleed.

Earlier, Dr Amita Upreti, director general for health in Uttarakhand, had said that the patient was kept on ventilator after being admitted to AIIMS.

“The woman was admitted to the hospital after she suffered a brain stroke. She was kept on a ventilator, but she tested positive later and died on Friday morning,” said Dr. Upreti.

The senior health official added that a person can be said to have died from coronavirus disease only his or her health condition deteriorates from a healthy state after testing positive.

“After testing positive, once the person shows symptoms like cold, fever or cough which intensify further into respiratory problems due to which they are then admitted into an intensive care unit, from where their health condition further deteriorates leading to death; in that situation it can be called death due to Covid-19,” said Dr Upreti.

“In this case, the woman had already been referred by four hospitals before she was admitted at AIIMS Rishikesh for her brain ailment. She later tested positive for the virus,” she added.

On Tuesday, Harish Mohan Thapliyal had said that the woman had been admitted to the hospital due to an ailment in her brain and she was tested positive before a procedure was to be conducted on her.

“The lady who is a resident of Nainital was first admitted to a hospital there from where she was referred to Bareilly before being admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh on April 22. We took her samples on April 21 evening for a precautionary test before conducting any medical procedure on her and she tested positive...” Thapliyal had said then.

He had added that the woman had tested negative twice earlier when she was tested in Nainital and Bareilly.

So far, Uttarakhand has reported 57 positive cases of Covid-19 out of whom 36 people have successfully recovered from the disease.