Uttarakhand’s ‘man-eater’ leopard, shot dead after killing two people

A leopard was shot dead in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district after it killed two people. (Representative photo)

A leopard declared to have become a man eater was shot dead by hunters appointed by the forest department in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Wednesday morning, said forest officials.

Vinay Bhargav, divisional forest officer (DFO) Pithoragarh division said, “The 10-year-old leopard was shot dead by forest department hunter Sayyed Alibin Hadi near Silsila forest region early morning on Wednesday.”

The leopard had killed two people and injured one person in Pithoragarh district. It was declared a man-eater by the state forest department on Saturday afternoon.

On September 24, the leopard had killed an 11-year-old girl when she was collecting fodder near her house in Chaana village. On September 22, a 40-year-old man was killed by the same leopard in Pithoragarh forest range, where he lived alone. The same leopard had also attacked a man on Saturday who is still undergoing treatment.

The divisional forest officer said that the leopard’s carcass has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

This is not the first designated man-eater leopard to be killed this year in the state. Another leopard that had killed a 25-year-old man in Tehri Garhwal district was shot dead on September 6.

On July 11, another leopard declared a man eater after it had killed a 12-year-old girl in Chamoli district, was shot dead in Badrinath forest division.

Chief wildlife warden, through the invocation of Clause 11 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, can declare any wild animal as a threat to human life and as such fit to be destroyed.

The Act states that the ‘chief wildlife warden of the state may, if he is satisfied that any wild animal specified in Schedule I has become dangerous to human life or is so disabled or diseased as to be beyond recovery, by order in writing and stating the reasons, therefore, permit any person to hunt such animal or cause such animal to be hunted’.