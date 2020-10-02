Uttarakhand schools colleges can open after October 15, no restrictions for tourists

Uttarakhand government has allowed schools to reopen from October 15 subject to students getting written permission from their parents. (PTI Photo/Representative)

Releasing standard operating procedure (SOP) for Unlock 5.0 on Thursday evening, Uttarakhand government allowed reopening of theatres, cinema halls and entertainment parks with 50% capacity. The state government has also allowed schools to reopen after October 15 subject to students getting written consent from their parents to attend classes.

According to the new SOP, “The Department of Education will prepare their own Standard Operating Procedures regarding health and safety precautions for re-opening of schools/ institutions based on the SOPs issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.”

As per the latest guidelines, centrally funded higher education institutions will be allowed to reopen from 15 October for research scholars (Ph.D) and for post graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratory work.

“For all other higher education institutions, (for) example, state universities, private universities, etc., they may open only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and postgraduate students in Science and Technology stream requiring laboratory/ experimental works as per decision to be taken by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Uttarakhand,” the Unlock 5 guidelines states.

Also Read: Unlock 5.0: Uttarakhand schools to be opened after consultation with parents, school management: Education minister

Following the central government’s guidelines, the state government has also allowed cinemas, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places to open with up to 50% capacity in areas outside containment zones.

Till October 15, social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations held outside containment zones have already been permitted in the state as long as it doesn’t cross the ceiling of 100 people. The new SOP states that more than 100 people may be allowed at some of these public places after October 15 by district administrations.

“Such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons may be permitted, outside containment zones by the District Administrations only after 15 October 2020.”

Also Read: Uttarakhand forest department to radio collar wild animals for study

For closed spaces, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity, not exceeding 200 persons, will be allowed with the mandatory wearing of masks and maintenance of physical distancing.

In a big boost to the tourism industry, the new SOPs also state that no permit or a Covid-19 negative certification shall be required for tourists entering the state and even for intrastate travel. However, all such travellers will have to mandatorily register on the website of Dehradun smart city limited.