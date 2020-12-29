Uttarakhand: Six UK returnees test positive for Covid-19 in past month

Six of the 227 people who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) in the last one month or so have tested positive for Covid-19, said senior officials of the state health department. Of these, four are from Dehradun district, one is from US Nagar and one from Nainital district. One contact of a UK returnee from Dehradun district has also tested positive.

JC Pandey, public relations officer, state health department, said, “Six UK returnees have so far tested positive. Also, one contact of a UK returnee has tested positive in Dehradun.”

Pandey said all districts have been directed to monitor the rest of the returnees and in case they show symptoms, to administer them RT-PCR tests. He added that 138 of 227 people are from Dehradun district.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand on Monday reported 205 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 89,850.

Six Covid-19 positive patients died in the state on Monday, taking the death toll to 1,489.

Of the 89,850 who have tested positive so far, 81,688 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 90.92 %. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.18 % and the case fatality rate at 1.66%.

On Monday, 305 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with the maximum number, 104, from Chamoli district.

According to the health bulletin issued on Monday evening, the most cases, 83, were reported from Dehradun district. Almora district didn’t report any case on Monday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum (26,889) number of cases, followed by Haridwar (13,303), US Nagar (11,046) and Nainital (11,060).

The state health department has so far tested 1.73 million people of which the results of over 12,800 are pending. Uttarakhand at present has a total of 18 containment zones with the maximum number (eight) in Nainital district.