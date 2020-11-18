Sections
Uttarakhand: Two men slash teenager’s nose for resisting their attempt to rape her

The two also attacked her parents for confronting them

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:10 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Two men allegedly slashed a 17-year-old girl’s nose after she resisted their attempt to rape her in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district on Monday night. The two also attacked her parents for confronting them.

The two, who are the girl’s neighbours, are on the run. Taradutt Pathak, a local officer probing the case, said the two barged into her home and tried to rape the girl. “The girl and her parents tried to resist their attempt in which they slashed her nose with a sharp weapon and attacked her parents.”

Pathak said the two also stole jewellery worth about Rs70,000 and Rs20,000 in cash before fleeing. He added the two have been booked for rape and loot. “The girl and her parents are undergoing treatment at a hospital. The girl has received 16 stitches but is out of danger. The accused will soon be nabbed,” said Pathak.

