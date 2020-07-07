Sections
Vikas Dubey sighted in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor; Uttarakhand police on alert

Dubey was allegedly seen in a car with his men in Bijnor on Monday night, a senior police officer requesting anonymity said. The gangster is on the run since the incident in Kanpur a few days ago in which his men killed at least eight cops during a police raid.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Police personnel at the residence of criminal Vikas Dubey, after an encounter in Bikaru village where 8 police personnel lost their lives, in Kanpur. (PTI)

Police in Uttarakhand has asked its personnel in the state, especially in the border districts, to be on alert after reports of absconding Uttar Pradesh history sheeter Vikas Dubey, seen in a car with his men in Bijnor surfaced. The gangster is on the run after his men killed at least eight cops during a police raid on Thursday last week.

Uttarakhand police headquarters alarmed its personnel in the state, especially in the border districts, to be on alert after the latest lead on whereabouts of Dubey. The dreaded criminal was allegedly seen in a car with his men in Bijnor on Monday night, a senior police officer requesting anonymity said.

“The report had raised suspicions that he might try to enter Uttarakhand in order to escape UP police. Following this, the state police has alerted its men across the state especially UP bordering districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and US Nagar,” said the officer.

Ashok Kumar, director general of law and order in Uttarakhand said, “Following the Kanpur incident, we have asked our personnel to be on vigil so as to nab Dubey if he tries to enter Uttarakhand.”



Kumar has denied the reports of Dubey entering in the state and said, “So far, we have no inputs that he has entered Uttarakhand.”

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday had said 40 police teams and a special task force was hunting for dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, on the run after ambushing eight policemen with the help of his accomplices in Kanpur city last Thursday night. The state police chief added that the force will not rest until Dubey is nabbed.

Officials believe that Dubey, an influential gangster whose criminal records date back to 1993, had supporters in the police force and that they helped him and his gang have a free run despite cases of murder, attempted murder and abduction against them.

