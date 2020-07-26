With 143 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand crosses 6,000-mark

Seventy-one Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 43 from Dehradun district. (REUTERS)

Uttarakhand on Sunday crossed the 6,000-mark with 143 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the state tally to 6,104.

According to the health bulletin released by the state health department on Sunday evening, 143 fresh cases included a maximum 51 from US Nagar district. The other districts reported; Almora (3), Chamoli (1), Dehradun (46) Haridwar (26), Nainital (5), Pauri (3), Rudraprayag (1), Tehri (1) and Uttarkashi (6).

Of the 143 cases, 78 cases were found to be close contacts of earlier detected positive patients and travel history was not available (at the time of the release of the bulletin) in 52 cases. Nine persons were also detected positive at flu clinics across the state.

A total of 63 Covid-19 positive patients have died in Uttarakhand till now with nine patients dying due to coronavirus, according to the health officials. The rest of the positive patients died due to comorbidities and other causes, added health officials.

Seventy-one Covid-19 patients were also discharged from different hospitals in the state on Sunday with a maximum of 43 from Dehradun district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 22.45 days, while the infection rate is 4.60%. The state has so far tested over 1.41 lakh samples of which results of over 6000 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 223 containment zones in four districts including maximum 182 in Haridwar, followed by 26 in US Nagar, 12 in Dehradun in 3 in Uttarkashi district.

Meanwhile, 33 jail inmates have tested positive from the state in the past two days informed officials.

PVK Prasad, inspector general (IG) jail in the state said that over 120 jail inmates were tested in the past two days and 26 tested positive from Dehradun, while seven tested positive from Nainital district.

“From Monday, I have asked all jail authorities to conduct minimum hundred Covid-19 tests in each prison, be it in Dehradun, Nainital or Sitarganj. We plan to gradually increase the number. The positive patients from Dehradun have been currently isolated separately in the prison itself, as they are asymptomatic. If their health condition deteriorates then they will be shifted to a medical facility,” said Prasad.