With 3 more deaths, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 toll rises to 55

With 95 new cases, Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district accounted for the highest number of cases in the state on Monday, July 20, 2020. (ANI File )

Uttarakhand reported 127 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths from the disease on Monday, taking the tally to 4,642 and death toll to 55 in the Himalayan state.

Those who succumbed to the coronavirus disease included two male and one female patient, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department.

Two of out of the three deaths - both male patients - were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, while a 63-year-old woman died at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani.

According to the state health department, of the 55 people who have died due to Covid-19 till date, only seven patients out of 55 have died due to coronavirus infection, while others died due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, with 95 new cases, Haridwar district accounted for the highest number of cases in the state on Monday.

Of the infections reported on Monday, 90 were found to be contacts of earlier detected positive cases while the others had returned to the state from places like Jammu, Mumbai, Bihar and Muscat.

Ninety-six patients were also discharged from hospitals during the day with a maximum of 51 patients being from Nainital.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 21.93 days, while the infection rate is 4.21%. The state has so far tested 1.23 lakh samples of which results of 9400 are awaited.

In a late development, the Uttarkashi district administration on Monday announced a three-day immediate lockdown in Barkot region till July 23. The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the police, district administration, municipality and traders’ body. The lockdown was imposed from Monday 8pm till the same time on July 23. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown with a ban on movement of vehicles as well.

The decision was taken after two positive cases were reported from the area in the past two days. Neither of the two cases had a travel history .

In another development, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nainital district on Monday made it mandatory for police personnel to be tested for Covid-19 if they visit Udham Singh Nagar even for one day. The decision has been taken due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in US Nagar district.

As per official records, over 50 police personnel working in Nainital district are residents of US Nagar who usually commute from their home district to the police line in Haldwani on a daily basis.