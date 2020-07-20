Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Dehradun / With 3 more deaths, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 toll rises to 55

With 3 more deaths, Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 toll rises to 55

According to the state health department, of the 55 people who have died due to Covid-19 till date, only seven patients out of 55 have died due to coronavirus infection, while others died due to comorbidities.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun/ Haldwani

With 95 new cases, Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district accounted for the highest number of cases in the state on Monday, July 20, 2020. (ANI File )

Uttarakhand reported 127 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths from the disease on Monday, taking the tally to 4,642 and death toll to 55 in the Himalayan state.

Those who succumbed to the coronavirus disease included two male and one female patient, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department.

Two of out of the three deaths - both male patients - were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, while a 63-year-old woman died at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani.

According to the state health department, of the 55 people who have died due to Covid-19 till date, only seven patients out of 55 have died due to coronavirus infection, while others died due to comorbidities.



Meanwhile, with 95 new cases, Haridwar district accounted for the highest number of cases in the state on Monday.

Of the infections reported on Monday, 90 were found to be contacts of earlier detected positive cases while the others had returned to the state from places like Jammu, Mumbai, Bihar and Muscat.

Ninety-six patients were also discharged from hospitals during the day with a maximum of 51 patients being from Nainital.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 21.93 days, while the infection rate is 4.21%. The state has so far tested 1.23 lakh samples of which results of 9400 are awaited.

In a late development, the Uttarkashi district administration on Monday announced a three-day immediate lockdown in Barkot region till July 23. The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the police, district administration, municipality and traders’ body. The lockdown was imposed from Monday 8pm till the same time on July 23. Only essential services will be allowed during the lockdown with a ban on movement of vehicles as well.

The decision was taken after two positive cases were reported from the area in the past two days. Neither of the two cases had a travel history .

In another development, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nainital district on Monday made it mandatory for police personnel to be tested for Covid-19 if they visit Udham Singh Nagar even for one day. The decision has been taken due to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in US Nagar district.

As per official records, over 50 police personnel working in Nainital district are residents of US Nagar who usually commute from their home district to the police line in Haldwani on a daily basis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bodies lie in Covid ward of Patna’s NMCH, patients flee
Jul 20, 2020 22:46 IST
Members of BKU, AAP’s kisan wing protest against agri-ordinance in Kharar
Jul 20, 2020 22:45 IST
Chandigarh wants weekend curfew in tricity, Punjab says no
Jul 20, 2020 22:45 IST
Male nurse was beaten up for telling drunk man not to pay beggar: Police
Jul 20, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.