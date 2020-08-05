1,076 fresh Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 1,40,232; death toll rises to 4,044

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

On Tuesday, the daily cases count had dipped to 674 and 12 deaths were recorded. (HT Photo)

Delhi recorded 1,076 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.4 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 4,044, authorities said.

Eleven deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the latest bulletin, which is the lowest number of Covid-19 fatalities reported in a day, since July 1.

The death figures were revised multiple times by authorities in June.

On Tuesday, the daily cases count had dipped to 674 and 12 deaths were recorded.

The active cases tally on Wednesday rose to 10,072, from 9,897, the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 4,033 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,044 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,40,232.