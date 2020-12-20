1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24

The drop in cases and deaths and consistently low positivity rate come even as the state government has continued to test around or over 80,000 Covid-19 tests. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

The national capital on Sunday added 1,091 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest in 125 days, as new infections continued to fall, and the positivity rate remained below 2% for the sixth consecutive day.

The city also saw 26 deaths of the infection — the lowest since October 16, when the state government’s daily health bulletin added 22 deaths. Delhi has now added a daily average of 38 deaths over the past seven days, down significantly from a high of 116 on November 24.

The drop in cases and deaths and consistently low positivity rate come even as the state government has continued to test around or over 80,000 Covid-19 tests.

Promisingly, of the 83,289 tests conducted on Sunday, a majority (46,001) used the RT-PCR method, which is more accurate than rapid antigen tests that though faster, are prone to throw up false negatives.

Experts have warned that if the RT-PCR tests slacken, it could catch the Capital off guard if the outbreak begins resurging.

Experts regard the positivity rate, which was 1.31% as per Sunday’s bulletin, as crucial to gauge the spread of an infection in society. According to recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO), the positivity rate from a region that has a comprehensive testing programme should be at or below 5% for at least two weeks before it can be considered that the outbreak is under control in the region.

The daily positivity rate in Delhi has now been below 5% for 18 days.