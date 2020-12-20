Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / 1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24

1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24

The city also saw 26 deaths of the infection — the lowest since October 16, when the state government’s daily health bulletin added 22 deaths. Delhi has now added a daily average of 38 deaths over the past seven days, down significantly from a high of 116 on November 24.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 01:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The drop in cases and deaths and consistently low positivity rate come even as the state government has continued to test around or over 80,000 Covid-19 tests. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT Photo)

The national capital on Sunday added 1,091 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest in 125 days, as new infections continued to fall, and the positivity rate remained below 2% for the sixth consecutive day.

The city also saw 26 deaths of the infection — the lowest since October 16, when the state government’s daily health bulletin added 22 deaths. Delhi has now added a daily average of 38 deaths over the past seven days, down significantly from a high of 116 on November 24.

The drop in cases and deaths and consistently low positivity rate come even as the state government has continued to test around or over 80,000 Covid-19 tests.

Also Read| ‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot



Promisingly, of the 83,289 tests conducted on Sunday, a majority (46,001) used the RT-PCR method, which is more accurate than rapid antigen tests that though faster, are prone to throw up false negatives.



Experts have warned that if the RT-PCR tests slacken, it could catch the Capital off guard if the outbreak begins resurging.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Experts regard the positivity rate, which was 1.31% as per Sunday’s bulletin, as crucial to gauge the spread of an infection in society. According to recommendations by the World Health Organization (WHO), the positivity rate from a region that has a comprehensive testing programme should be at or below 5% for at least two weeks before it can be considered that the outbreak is under control in the region.

The daily positivity rate in Delhi has now been below 5% for 18 days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Tablighi Jamaat: Supreme Court asks Centre to help 36 foreigners return home
by HT Correspondent
Delhi sees season’s coldest day at 3.4°C, next week may be colder
by HT Correspondent
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
1,091 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi- lowest since August 24
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Longtime Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Abrahamson dies
by Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
US lawmakers demand response to massive cyberattack
by Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Delhi winter: Warmth of home, cozy bed and sunshine to beat winter chill
by Mallika Bhagat
Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook page restored after being taken down
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.