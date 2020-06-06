1,320 fresh cases take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally to 27,654; death toll at 761

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 1,320 new cases of Covid-19, taking the tally to 27,654, according to the Delhi health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

From over 7,000 tests being done towards the end of May when Delhi started reporting 1,000 cases a day, the number of tests has dipped to 5,100 over the last couple of days. The Delhi government on June 3 banned six laboratories from conducting Covd-19 tests in the city after theyw ere found flouting norms.

The number of cases has remained above 1,000 with the positivity rate going up to 25% over the past two days. This is after the government changed the testing criteria to exclude asymptomatic contacts who had no comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

On Saturday, Delhi also saw 53 deaths due to Covid-19 taking the death toll to 761, according to the bulletin. The total number of deaths has now taken the case fatality rate to almost 2.7%.

Currently, there are 16,229 people living with the infection.

Of them, 4,225 are those with severe symptoms such as elevated respiratory rate and low oxygen saturation. They have been admitted to Covid-19 hospitals, according to the daily health bulletin.

This means that 26% of all those with the infection are having to be hospitalised.

And, 1% of those with the infection are requiring to be admitted to the intensive care unit, the data shows. There are 11,267 Covid-19 positive people in home isolation in the city. This is almost 67% of all those currently living with the infection.