1,647 fresh Covid-19 cases take Delhi’s tally to 1,16,993; death toll rises to 3,487

Forty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:14 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

Medical staff in PPE coveralls attend to a person in the temporary Covid-19 care centre attached to LNJP Hospital, at Shehnai Banquet Hall, in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi recorded 1,647 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.16 lakh, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 3,487, authorities said.

This is the fifth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000-2,000.

The number of active cases on Wednesday stood at 17,807, down from 18,664 the previous day.  On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases, till date.



The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 3,446 on Tuesday.

The bulletin on Wednesday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,487 and the total number of cases has mounted to 1,16,993.

