10-month-old crushed by Mercedes in West Delhi, dies

The incident took place when the baby was in the compound of the parking area at the ground floor of her residence and the driver of Mercedes Benz was reversing the car.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 11:17 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The unfortunate incident occurred at around 3.30 pm in the afternoon following which the baby was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where she was declared dead. (HT photo)

A ten-month-old girl allegedly lost her life in an accident in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area, the police said on Sunday.

“The incident took place when the baby was in the compound of the parking area at the ground floor of her residence and the driver of Mercedes Benz was reversing the car,” a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Radhika, whose father Rakesh used to work as the security guard in the said residence.

The unfortunate incident occurred at around 3.30 pm in the afternoon following which the baby was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital where she was declared dead.



The owner of the said Mercedes Benz SUV is identified as Jasbir Singh who is into elevator business. At the time of the incident, his driver Akhilesh was driving the said vehicle.

“The offending vehicle has also been taken into possession and the FSL team is being summoned for inspection. Investigation in this matter is underway,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Delhi.

