Home / Delhi News / 120 shanties gutted in fire at Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area

120 shanties gutted in fire at Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze at Valmiki Mohalla was received at 1.30 am and 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 09:26 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

This is the second fire incident in a week’s time in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village. (Arun Sharma/HT file photo. Representative image)

A fire broke out in the slums of southeast Delhi’s Tughlaqabad area in the early hours on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze at Valmiki Mohalla was received at 1.30 am and 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted 120 huts.

This is the second fire incident in a week’s time in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village.



