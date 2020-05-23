Sections
14 new Covid-19 containment zones in Delhi, total zones in state at 92

11,659 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 in the national capital. 5,567 persons have been cured while the death toll is 194 in Delhi, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Updated: May 23, 2020 07:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Till date, 34 areas have been ‘de-contained in Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT file photo)

Fourteen new areas were added to the list of containment zones in Delhi on Friday taking the total number of such zones to 92 in the national capital.

Till date, 34 areas have been 'de-contained in Delhi.



There are 66,330 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.



