₹15 lakh compensation for employees dying of Covid: New Delhi Municipal Council

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday announced a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the kin of any of its employee who dies of Covid-19 contracted while on duty.“This would include all...

Updated: May 04, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday announced a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the kin of any of its employee who dies of Covid-19 contracted while on duty.

“This would include all manners of engagement with us -- regular, contractual and outsourced wagers. All such cases will be screened by a committee set up by us, comprising of Director (Medical Services), Director (Finance) and concerned head of department with the Director (Welfare), before the amount is sanctioned to the legal heir of the deceased,” a senior officer with NDMC said. “This compensation will be available to all eligible cases for a period of three months from the date of issue of this order. There is no age limit. It will not cover those not attending duties, and if death from Covid cannot be ascertained or attributed to duty.”

The Delhi Government had earlier declared ₹1 crore compensation to all “Covid warriors”, including doctor, nurse, paramedical staff, security/sanitation staff or any other government officer including police officer, who dies from the disease. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) offered ₹10 lakh in the same context.

