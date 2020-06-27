150 Covid beds to be ready in a week at Burari hospital

Sections
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

At least 150 beds of the 450 total earmarked for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Delhi government’s newly constructed hospital in Burari will be ready within a week, according to a city administration plan.

As per the plan, prepared by Delhi’s health department, 38 doctors newly appointed to posts of chief district medical officers will join the hospital along with some specialists, and experienced doctors will be diverted from other hospitals. The hospital has also been directed to hire resident doctors.

The construction of two other Delhi government hospitals in Ambedkar Nagar and Dwarka are also nearly complete.

For nursing staff, the hospital has been asked to hire employees on posts that have already been created. Some nursing staff from other hospitals will also be provided to start the hospital.



Nursing orderlies, house keeping staff, kitchen or canteen, sanitation workers will be outsourced by expanding the existing contracts that the government has with various agencies for its other hospitals.

For labs and tests, the hospital has been asked to tie-up with private laboratories on rates applicable under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) or Delhi Arogya Kosh scheme, which covers the cost of tests and over 1,000 procedures at private hospitals and labs for patients going to Delhi government hospitals.

Oxygen cylinders will be given to the hospital from the Centre’s supply, while refilling will be done by the hospital. Other medicines and consumables will be procured by the central procurement agency from open market or nominating existing suppliers, according to the order, signed by the principal health secretary Vikram Dev Dutt.

Linen, pillow cover, patient gowns, and staff uniform will be on rental from laundry services. Ambulances will be provided by the government’s Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS), the order states.

All purchases for the hospital will be made under the disaster management act accounting, which was allowed for all its hospitals by the Delhi government last week. The payments will be made from the Delhi State Health Mission Covid-19 funds and Delhi health budget.

