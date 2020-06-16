Sections
Home / Delhi News / 16 people charged with murder during riots in northeast Delhi

16 people charged with murder during riots in northeast Delhi

As per the charge sheet, all 16 accused have been charged with murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Arms Act.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 06:13 IST

By HT Correspondent t, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel keep vigil after last week's violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi police on Monday filed a charge sheet against 16 people in the murder of a man, Parvez, during the riots in North East Delhi riots earlier this year.

As per the charge sheet, all 16 accused have been charged with murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Arms Act. As per the document, Parvez, a proper dealer, was shot dead on the street outside his house in North Ghonda. He was rushed to the nearby GTB hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police had registered an FIR in the case on February 26, 2020.

The investigating officials have mentioned in the charge sheet that Parvez was shot while pacifying the local Hindu and Muslim residents. The 16 accused named in the charge sheet were arrested based on statements of eye witnesses and CCTV footage. Police said one of the accused had shot Parvez in his chest, while others attacked him on the evening of February 25 at around 7.

Police have also mentioned that the rioters took away Parvez’s licensed pistol. He had kept 25 bullets but police found only 13 bullets next to his body. Police have told the court that all the accused are in jail and that they are trying to recover Parvez’s gun along with the weapon that was used in ther murder.



At least 53 persons died, while 400 persons were injured in clashes that broke out between Hindus and Muslims.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus more efficient at infection after mutation; diseased lungs more receptive
Jun 16, 2020 07:17 IST
PM Modi to hold consultation with chief ministers beginning today on Covid-19 situation
Jun 16, 2020 07:17 IST
Former adviser John Bolton faces ‘criminal charges’ if book released, says Trump
Jun 16, 2020 07:10 IST
Brad Pitt donates $1 million to anti-racism charity
Jun 16, 2020 07:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.