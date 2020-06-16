16 people charged with murder during riots in northeast Delhi

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel keep vigil after last week's violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Delhi police on Monday filed a charge sheet against 16 people in the murder of a man, Parvez, during the riots in North East Delhi riots earlier this year.

As per the charge sheet, all 16 accused have been charged with murder, rioting, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Arms Act. As per the document, Parvez, a proper dealer, was shot dead on the street outside his house in North Ghonda. He was rushed to the nearby GTB hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The police had registered an FIR in the case on February 26, 2020.

The investigating officials have mentioned in the charge sheet that Parvez was shot while pacifying the local Hindu and Muslim residents. The 16 accused named in the charge sheet were arrested based on statements of eye witnesses and CCTV footage. Police said one of the accused had shot Parvez in his chest, while others attacked him on the evening of February 25 at around 7.

Police have also mentioned that the rioters took away Parvez’s licensed pistol. He had kept 25 bullets but police found only 13 bullets next to his body. Police have told the court that all the accused are in jail and that they are trying to recover Parvez’s gun along with the weapon that was used in ther murder.

At least 53 persons died, while 400 persons were injured in clashes that broke out between Hindus and Muslims.