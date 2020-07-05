Sections
Home / Delhi News / 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict dies of Covid-19

1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict dies of Covid-19

Mahender Yadav, 70, was a former MLA from Palam constituency and was lodged in Jail no 14 of Mandoli prison, where he was undergoing a sentence of 10 years

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 22:10 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

A former MLA serving jail sentence in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case died due to Covid-19 at a hospital in the national capital, the second inmate of Mandoli prison to have succumbed to the infection, officials said on Sunday.

Mahender Yadav, 70, was a former MLA from Palam constituency. He was lodged in Jail no. 14 of Mandoli prison, where he was undergoing a sentence of 10 years, and had been hospitalised on June 26, they said. Another convict Kanwar Singh, who died last month and had tested positive for coronavirus, was also lodged in Jail no. 14.

The Supreme Court had on July 1 refused to grant interim bail to Yadav, who sought to be released on the ground that he was Covid-19 positive.

Director general (prisons) Sandeep Goel said that Yadav complained of uneasiness and some heart related problems on June 26. He was taken to DDU Hospital, from where he was referred to LNJP Hospital the same day and admitted there.



Later, on his family’s request, he was allowed to be shifted under police guard to a private hospital in Dwarka on June 30.

“We received information that Mahender Yadav expired in Akash hospital on July 4 evening,” he added.

Yadav was lodged in jail since December 2018, according to officials.

Kanwar Singh died on June 15 in his sleep. A Covid-19 test had turned out to be positive, officials said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bubonic plague case in China, human-to-human infection risk: Officials
Jul 05, 2020 22:48 IST
17 new cases reported in Himachal Pradesh; tally reaches 1,063
Jul 05, 2020 22:43 IST
For grooms in Odisha’s Rourkela, Covid-19 turns marriages costlier
Jul 05, 2020 22:41 IST
From SGPC stage, Jasbir Rode flays SAD for dumping ‘panthic’ agenda
Jul 05, 2020 22:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.