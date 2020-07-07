2,008 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll at 3,165: 10 important things you need to know

A worker cuts the grass in front of Humayun's Tomb, after authorities reopened it for visitors following a three-month lockdown that was imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (REUTERS)

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 2,008 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the cumulative tally of infected cases in the city to over 1.02 lakh. The death toll from contracting Covid-19 disease in the national capital rose to 3,165 after 50 new casualties were recorded on Tuesday.

Here are ten things about the disease outbreak in Delhi you need to know:

1. A total of 74,217 people have recovered from coronavirus disease in Delhi, out of which 2,129 have recovered, discharged and migrated in the last 24 hours.

2. In terms of tracing and testing people, the authorities have tested a total of 6,79,831 people so far, out of which 22,448 people have been tested in the last 24 hours under RTPCR tests and Rapid antigen tests.

3. The city had reported highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases on June 23. The cases recorded have been on a decline since then.

4. Total containment zones in Delhi as of July 7 are 454, after one zone was de-contained in the last 24 hours.

5. Delhi recorded a sharp decrease in the positivity rate for tests, currently at 6.73 per cent, over the past three weeks. This could be a sign that testing may have been adequately scaled up in the national capital.

6. Test done per million in Delhi — which represents the total number of people tested out of a million — is at 35,780.

7. At present, Delhi has a total of 16,608 infected people under home isolation.

8. As of July 7, Delhi has 16,881 beds available to treat people infected by Covid-19, indicating preparedness on the part of authorities who had expected the tally to go past a lakh by June end. However, Delhi’s number crossed a lakh in July first week.

9. Delhi is currently the third worst-hit state in the country, contributing nearly 14 per cent of the cases, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

10. Delhi’s recovery rate on July 7 remained over 70 per cent for third day in a row at 72.17 per cent, indicating a better chance of recovery in the disease outbreak.