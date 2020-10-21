2,500 volunteers at Delhi’s 100 major traffic signals for ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign: Gopal Rai

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday launched the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign in the city as a measure against pollution.

The minister said that if the Delhi government and its residents join forces and fight together in this war against pollution, the city will win.

“Till today, all the government agencies were part of this campaign but from today the two crore citizens of Delhi will be part of the war against pollution. During this campaign, we want active participation of every citizen and the goal of this campaign is to bring down vehicular pollution,” Rai said.

If two crore population of Delhi contributes responsibly in ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign, then vehicle pollution in the city can be reduced by 15 to 20 per cent, the environment minister said.

“About one crore vehicles are registered in Delhi, which on an average burn fuel in Delhi for about 15 to 20 minutes per day at the red light. The purpose of this ‘Red Light on, Gaadi Off’ campaign is to stop fuel burning from vehicles standing at the traffic signals of Delhi,” Rai added. “This entire campaign is voluntary, the people of Delhi have to voluntarily join the campaign.”

As many as 2,500 civil defence volunteers have been assigned on the ground at 100 major traffic signals in Delhi in collaboration with the traffic police for the campaign.

“These volunteers will make people aware of this campaign through placards. Their duty has been given in two shifts, the first shift will be from 8 am to 2 pm and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 8 pm,” Rai said.

“We are confident that with people’s participation we will successfully run this campaign and bring down vehicular pollution,” Rai concluded.