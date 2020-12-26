Two national highways closed due to stir; farmers yet to decide on sixth round of talks

Sections
Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 12:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

From the past one month, farmers- majorly from the states of Haryana and Punjab have marched and are camping at border points in the national capital and neighbouring states seeking the removal of the controversial reforms. (Reuters Photo)

The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said that two National Highways- NH9 and NH24 have been closed for traffic movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad as the farmers are continuing their protests against the central government’s agriculture reforms introduced in September.

Updating the commuters through Twitter, the police advised them to take alternate routes to Ghaziabad via the Delhi Noida Direct flyway (DND), Wazirabad and the ITO.

“Traffic Alert. NH-9 and NH-24 both are closed for Delhi to Ghaziabad due of farmer protests. People are advised to take alternate route for Ghaziabad via DND, ITO and Wazirabad,” it said.

The Police on Friday had sealed Singhu,Ghazipur,Piau Maniyari and other border points and urged commuters to rather travel through Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu school toll tax borders. Heavy security was deployed at the Ghazipur border to ensure that the protests do not take a violent turn.



 

From the past one month, farmers- majorly from the states of Haryana and Punjab have marched and are camping at border points in the national capital and neighbouring states seeking the removal of the controversial reforms. Union agricultural minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday had once again appealed to the farmers to end their agitation and engage in a dialogue with the government.

“I want to urge them to leave the protest and come forward for the dialogue. I am hopeful that farmers will understand the importance of new laws and reach a solution,” Tomar said. Till now five rounds of talks have been held between the government and farmer groups but they failed to reach any logical conclusion.

Also Read: No confusion over new farm laws in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The agriculture ministry in its latest letter on Thursday invited the farmers for a sixth round of talks and urged them to decide the date and time for the same. The farmer groups on Friday held a meeting to discuss the latest letter of the government, with some groups hinting that they might resume talks in order to find a solution to end the deadlock. Today the groups will hold a second round of meeting where a formal decision regarding the Centre’s invite for dialogue is likely to be taken.

(With agency inputs)

