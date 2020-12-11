Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / 2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police

2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police

ccording to the Delhi Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and an Additional DCP, who were leading the force have tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 08:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Delhi police said both the officers are currently under home isolation. (ANI)

Two of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers who led the police force at the Singhu border, where the farmers’ protest is going on against Centre’s three agricultural laws, have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the Delhi Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and an Additional DCP, who were leading the force have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Delhi police said both the officers are currently under home isolation. The Delhi police officers who have tested positive have been identified as Outer North Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gaurav and Additional DCP Ghanshyam Bansal, according to news agency ANI.

This comes on the 16th day of the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws.



Farmer leaders on Thursday said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railways to put pressure on the government for the repeal of three farm laws after rejecting the Centre’s proposals to make amendments on Wednesday.

Six rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and farmer leaders regarding the laws but no headway has been made on the front.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce(Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmer (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Post-Covid economic challenge in 4 charts
by Roshan Kishore
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Delhi Police
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Farmers’ stir enters 16th day: Only God knows solution, says protester
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Australia halts local Covid vaccine development due to HIV false positives
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Concerning’ rise in Covid-19 cases puts London on the brink
by Prasun Sonwalkar , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi’s AQI reaches 272, strong winds continue to improve air quality and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.