2 neighbours beat salesman to death in Delhi’s Sagarpur

The problem began on Sunday when Yadav stopped Karan, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, from creating ruckus outside his house.

Updated: May 30, 2020 08:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Murder, torture, humiliation (HT Archives. Representative image)

Two neighbours, including a minor, allegedly bludgeoned a 24-year-old man to death with bricks in West Delhi’s Sagarpur on Wednesday, days days after he had an argument with them. Both the suspects have been arrested. Krishna Yadav, who worked as a salesman in Karol Bagh, lived with his family.

The problem began on Sunday when Yadav stopped Karan, 20, and a 16-year-old boy, from creating ruckus outside his house. On Wednesday, the duo “began pelting stones at his home. When Yadav stepped out, they pelted stones at him ,” said the officer. Yadav was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

