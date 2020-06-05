Sections
20 DMRC staffers test Covid-19 +ve

The DMRC released a statement expressing solidarity with the infected officials and assuring the public the Metro was ready to resume operations as soon as the government allows.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Officials said they are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Twenty officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for Covid-19. DMRC administration said these cases have been reported in a staggered manner and are not from a single office.

Officials said they are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Senior Delhi Metro officials said even though the Metro operations are shut, a few employees are coming in to work on rotational shifts from May 18, when the fourth phase of the lockdown kicked in and certain modes of transportation were allowed to function in Delhi-NCR. The DMRC clarified that none of the infected officials was serious and most of them were recovering.

The DMRC released a statement expressing solidarity with the infected officials and assuring the public the Metro was ready to resume operations as soon as the government allows.



