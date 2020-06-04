Sections
20 officials of Delhi Metro test positive for Covid-19

Twenty officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The DMRC officials clarified that these cases have been reported in a...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Twenty officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The DMRC officials clarified that these cases have been reported in a staggered manner and are not from a single office. The officials said they are taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

Senior Delhi Metro officials said even though the Metro operations are shut, a few employees are coming in to work on rotational shifts from May 18, when the fourth phase of the lockdown kicked in and certain modes of transportation were allowed to function in Delhi-NCR. The DMRC clarified that none of the infected officials was serious and most of them were recovering.

Following the spike in the number of cases, the DMRC released a statement expressing solidarity with the infected officials and assuring the general public that the Metro was ready to resume operations as soon as they get a go-ahead from the government.

“Along with the rest of the country, the DMRC is also fighting the battle against the Covid-19. The Delhi Metro’s employees have shown exemplary resilience in reporting back to duty and to keep the Metro system in all readiness for an eventual resumption of services,” the DMRC statement read.



