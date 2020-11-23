Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Delhi News / 2G case: Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Centre’s decision making process relating to CBI appeal

2G case: Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Centre’s decision making process relating to CBI appeal

The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed various pleas challenging the decision making process behind the Centre’s approval to the CBI to file appeal against the acquittal of 2G scam accused, including former telecom minister A Raja.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 16:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

The Delhi High Court also rejected the prayer by some of the acquitted individuals seeking to direct the government to place on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal. (File photo for representation)

The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed various pleas challenging the decision making process behind the Centre’s approval to the CBI to file appeal against the acquittal of 2G scam accused, including former telecom minister A Raja.

Justice Brijesh Sethi said the appeal was duly filed by the CBI.

The judge, who will demit the office on November 30, released the appeals from his court and said that subject to the orders of the Chief Justice, they will be listed before another bench on December 1.

The high court also rejected the prayer by some of the acquitted individuals seeking to direct the government to place on record the documents containing the process to be followed before taking a decision to file an appeal.



It held that the government is not under any obligation to place on record the approval letters for filing an appeal.

The high court had in October commenced day-to-day hearing on CBI’s ‘leave to appeal’ against the acquittal of all the individuals and firms.

After finishing submissions in the CBI case, the high court would have taken up the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case in which all the accused were acquitted by the special court.

However, the acquitted individuals and firms kept filing various applications and petitions in between.

Leave to appeal is a formal permission granted by a court to a party to challenge a decision in a higher court.

A special court had on December 21, 2017 acquitted Raja, DMK MP Kanimozhi and others in the CBI and the ED cases related to the 2G spectrum allocation scam.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
On Covid-19, PM Modi to hold video conferencing meet with CMs tomorrow
Nov 23, 2020 16:35 IST
Bharti Singh, husband ordered to be released on bail by Mumbai court
Nov 23, 2020 15:54 IST
‘Will hear views of all parties’: Kerala CM on Police Act amendment
Nov 23, 2020 16:32 IST

latest news

Momentum of economic reforms will continue, FM Sitharaman assures industry
Nov 23, 2020 16:43 IST
China says it has eliminated poverty from last nine poorest counties
Nov 23, 2020 16:41 IST
Rana Daggubati says he had ‘calcification around heart, failed kidneys’
Nov 23, 2020 16:38 IST
Rajasthan health minister tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to RUHS
Nov 23, 2020 16:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.