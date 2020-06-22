Sections
Home / Delhi News / 3,000 new Covid cases in Delhi, total at 59,746

3,000 new Covid cases in Delhi, total at 59,746

Delhi added 3,000 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the total infections in the city to 59,746. The government in its daily health bulletin on Sunday...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:07 IST

By HT Correspondent ,

Delhi added 3,000 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday, taking the total infections in the city to 59,746.

The government in its daily health bulletin on Sunday also added 63 deaths to the city’s toll. So far, 2,175 people in the city have succumbed to the infectious disease.

The national capital has consistently recorded 3,000 or more Covid-19 cases for three days now. Over the past week, Delhi has recorded an average of 2,652 cases every day.

The Capital breached the 50,000 mark on Friday, and saw it’s highest single-day rise on Saturday, when the city 3,630 new infections to its total.



Delhi has a case fatality rate of 3.64%, compared to the national average of 3.2%.

The national capital currently has a doubling rate of nearly 13.

As per Sunday’s bulletin, 33,013 patients have recovered, which leaves the city with 24,558 active cases. Of the active cases, 6,054 are in hospital with severe symptoms of the illness. However, more than half the city’s beds were vacant, as of Sunday, even as the government continues an augmentation programme, to ensure the city can meet its projected estimates for hospital beds by the end of July.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier this month said that Delhi would need at least 150,000 beds for Covid-19 patients, if the facilities were to treat patients from across the country.

According to the bulletin, Delhi has 261 containment zones, up from 249 a day earlier

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 22, 2020 00:32 IST
Solar eclipse: A low-key affair at Kurukshetra
Jun 22, 2020 00:30 IST
Movie shooting in Uttarakhand amid Covid-19 outbreak? Follow govt’s SOP
Jun 22, 2020 00:28 IST
11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana
Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.